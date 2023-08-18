Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album

Rival Sons have released a lyric video for their brand new track "Sweet Life" to help announce the release of their second new studio album of 2023, "LIGHTBRINGER," which will arrive on October 20th.
"LIGHTBRINGER" follows the release of "DARKFIGHTER" back in June.
Guitarist Scott Holiday said of the new effort, "When you do two albums back-to-back like this, there are a lot of things to think about. The first record has to pack enough of a punch and tell enough of a story for the second half to have an even bigger impact. We balanced them out with energy and meaning, but the follow-up always needed to deliver a bigger blow. I think LIGHTBRINGER provides this."
Vocalist Jay Buchanan added, "DARKFIGHTER is a new Rival Sons, and LIGHTBRINGER is the clear definition of what we are now. We broke ground on DARKFIGHTER, but LIGHTBRINGER is a step beyond the personal innovation and exploration. It goes a little further. We really took everything into our own hands and pushed to see how far we could go. It was a self-exploration to see who we were and who we'll be now. We had more friction and compromise than ever, because we isolated the bare essence of where we needed to go-and then we went there."
The band set the stage for LIGHTBRINGER with a rollicking, roaring, and righteous new single entitled "Sweet Life" - available on all streaming platforms now. From the jump, a frenetic drumbeat gives way to a rip-roaring riff. Meanwhile, Jay's bluesy wail bounces between a cathartic hook and boogie-down groove as he bemoans, "I've got to shake, shake, shake the bad rhythm for good," shimmying in lockstep with the guitar.
Regarding "Sweet Life," Jay promised, "It's the most old-school Rival Sons song on either of these two records. It has all of the early elements of what Rival Sons is and was. It was born out of my love mid-sixties rock like The Animals, The Kinks, and the bands I was raised on. It's a bit of a break from all of the heavy subject matter too; it's a barnburner."
Rival Sons crafted DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER during the same sessions over the course of 2021. Once again, they recorded with creative confidant and longtime producer Dave Cobb behind the board. The band initially dropped DARKFIGHTER to unanimous tastemaker praise earlier this summer. Classic Rock attested, "DARKFIGHTER might just be Rival Sons' masterpiece," and GLIDE Magazine enthused, "DARKFIGHTER is a lean hard rock album that condenses what Rival Sons does well into a brief attack." At the same time, they have piled up millions of streams across the likes of "Nobody Wants To Die," "Bird in the Hand," "Rapture," and more.
Right now, Rival Sons are on the road with The Smashing Pumpkins and will be touring through the end of 2023 with select U.S. headline shows and festival appearances. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
In 2021, Rival Sons celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by performing the landmark long player live in its entirety on the Pressure and Time Tour for the first time. They also lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, Rival Sons - "PAIR OF ACES" - Live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island. They performed their debut LP, Before the Fire [2009], in its entirety on the first night and their self-titled EP, Rival Sons [2010], on the second.
Tracklisting:
Darkfighter
Mercy
Redemption
Sweet Life
Before The Fire
Mosaic
TOUR DATES
8/19 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre+
8/20 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre+
8/22 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion+
8/24 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center+
8/25 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+
8/26 Montreal, Canada Theatre Beanfield*
8/27 Portland, ME State Theatre*
8/29 Harrisburg, PA XL Live*
8/30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+
8/31 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live+
9/2 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage+
9/3 Ottawa, Canada Canadian Tire Centre+
9/6 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre*
9/7 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine*
9/8 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater+
9/9 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center+
9/23 Clarkston, MI Riff Fest^
9/25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life 2023^
10/13 London, UK The Roundhouse
10/14 Newcastle, UK NX
10/16 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom
10/17 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
10/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy
10/20 Cambridge, UK Cambridge Corn Exchange
10/21 O2 Academy Bristol, UK (Sold Out)
10/22 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall
10/24 Nantes, France La Carrière
10/25 Lyon, France Le Radiant
10/27 Paris, France Olympia
10/28 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks
10/29 Milan, Italy Alcatraz
10/31 Vienna, Austria Gasometer
11/1 Zurich, Switzerland X-TRA
11/2 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik
11/4 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar
11/5 Warsaw, Poland Klub Stodola
11/6 Poznan, Poland Music Club B17
11/8 Berlin, Germany Huxleys
11/9 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Max (Sold Out)
11/10 Cologne, Germany Kantine (Sold Out)
11/12 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
11/13 Hamburg, Germany Grosse Freiheit 36
11/14 Copenhagen, Denmark The Grey Hall
11/16 Bergen, Norway Forum Scene
11/17 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene (Sold Out)
11/18 Stockholm, Sweden B-K
11/20 House of Culture Helsinki, Finland
11/21 Tampere, Finland Tampere Hall
10/13 - 11/21 - European Headline Tour
+Supporting The Smashing Pumpkins
*Headline
^Festival Appearance
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video
Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand
Rival Sons Deliver 'Rapture' Video
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'- Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album- more
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release- Dio Limited Edition Box Sets- Green Day Expand 'Dookie'- more
Luke Combs Releases Live Cover Of Tracy Chapman’s 'Fast Car'- Old Dominion Announce 'Memory Lane' Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'
Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album
Scott Stapp Delivers New Song 'Higher Power'
Parkway Drive Stream 'Don't Close Your Eyes Reissue
The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Best Of' Album
Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'
Bad Wolves Premiere 'Legends Never Die' Video
Singled Out: Pamela McNeill's Give Back My Love (Reimagined)