Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album

Rival Sons have released a lyric video for their brand new track "Sweet Life" to help announce the release of their second new studio album of 2023, "LIGHTBRINGER," which will arrive on October 20th.

"LIGHTBRINGER" follows the release of "DARKFIGHTER" back in June.

Guitarist Scott Holiday said of the new effort, "When you do two albums back-to-back like this, there are a lot of things to think about. The first record has to pack enough of a punch and tell enough of a story for the second half to have an even bigger impact. We balanced them out with energy and meaning, but the follow-up always needed to deliver a bigger blow. I think LIGHTBRINGER provides this."



Vocalist Jay Buchanan added, "DARKFIGHTER is a new Rival Sons, and LIGHTBRINGER is the clear definition of what we are now. We broke ground on DARKFIGHTER, but LIGHTBRINGER is a step beyond the personal innovation and exploration. It goes a little further. We really took everything into our own hands and pushed to see how far we could go. It was a self-exploration to see who we were and who we'll be now. We had more friction and compromise than ever, because we isolated the bare essence of where we needed to go-and then we went there."



The band set the stage for LIGHTBRINGER with a rollicking, roaring, and righteous new single entitled "Sweet Life" - available on all streaming platforms now. From the jump, a frenetic drumbeat gives way to a rip-roaring riff. Meanwhile, Jay's bluesy wail bounces between a cathartic hook and boogie-down groove as he bemoans, "I've got to shake, shake, shake the bad rhythm for good," shimmying in lockstep with the guitar.



Regarding "Sweet Life," Jay promised, "It's the most old-school Rival Sons song on either of these two records. It has all of the early elements of what Rival Sons is and was. It was born out of my love mid-sixties rock like The Animals, The Kinks, and the bands I was raised on. It's a bit of a break from all of the heavy subject matter too; it's a barnburner."



Rival Sons crafted DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER during the same sessions over the course of 2021. Once again, they recorded with creative confidant and longtime producer Dave Cobb behind the board. The band initially dropped DARKFIGHTER to unanimous tastemaker praise earlier this summer. Classic Rock attested, "DARKFIGHTER might just be Rival Sons' masterpiece," and GLIDE Magazine enthused, "DARKFIGHTER is a lean hard rock album that condenses what Rival Sons does well into a brief attack." At the same time, they have piled up millions of streams across the likes of "Nobody Wants To Die," "Bird in the Hand," "Rapture," and more.



Right now, Rival Sons are on the road with The Smashing Pumpkins and will be touring through the end of 2023 with select U.S. headline shows and festival appearances. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.



In 2021, Rival Sons celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by performing the landmark long player live in its entirety on the Pressure and Time Tour for the first time. They also lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, Rival Sons - "PAIR OF ACES" - Live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island. They performed their debut LP, Before the Fire [2009], in its entirety on the first night and their self-titled EP, Rival Sons [2010], on the second.



Tracklisting:

Darkfighter

Mercy

Redemption

Sweet Life

Before The Fire

Mosaic



TOUR DATES

8/19 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre+

8/20 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre+

8/22 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion+

8/24 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center+

8/25 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

8/26 Montreal, Canada Theatre Beanfield*

8/27 Portland, ME State Theatre*

8/29 Harrisburg, PA XL Live*

8/30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

8/31 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live+

9/2 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage+

9/3 Ottawa, Canada Canadian Tire Centre+

9/6 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre*

9/7 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine*

9/8 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater+

9/9 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center+

9/23 Clarkston, MI Riff Fest^

9/25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life 2023^

10/13 London, UK The Roundhouse

10/14 Newcastle, UK NX

10/16 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom

10/17 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

10/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

10/20 Cambridge, UK Cambridge Corn Exchange

10/21 O2 Academy Bristol, UK (Sold Out)

10/22 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall

10/24 Nantes, France La Carrière

10/25 Lyon, France Le Radiant

10/27 Paris, France Olympia

10/28 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks

10/29 Milan, Italy Alcatraz

10/31 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

11/1 Zurich, Switzerland X-TRA

11/2 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik

11/4 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar

11/5 Warsaw, Poland Klub Stodola

11/6 Poznan, Poland Music Club B17

11/8 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

11/9 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Max (Sold Out)

11/10 Cologne, Germany Kantine (Sold Out)

11/12 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

11/13 Hamburg, Germany Grosse Freiheit 36

11/14 Copenhagen, Denmark The Grey Hall

11/16 Bergen, Norway Forum Scene

11/17 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene (Sold Out)

11/18 Stockholm, Sweden B-K

11/20 House of Culture Helsinki, Finland

11/21 Tampere, Finland Tampere Hall



10/13 - 11/21 - European Headline Tour

+Supporting The Smashing Pumpkins

*Headline

^Festival Appearance

