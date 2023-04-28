(Big Hassle) Rival Sons drop "Guillotine." The single heralds Rival Sons' hugely anticipated new album, DARKFIGHTER, arriving everywhere via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records on Friday, June 2.
"To get to the other side of a seemingly unsurmountable struggle, how deep is your commitment?" asks Jay Buchanan. "Guillotine hit hard right around the crucial halfway point of making the record. By then we'd gained serious ground into an unknown creative space for the band and this one is the sound of a malaria fever dream after months of hacking through the jungle."
The band has also announced the following new tour dates:
August 11 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV
August 26 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC
August 27 - State Theatre - Portland, ME
September 6 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA
September 7 - Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN
Rival Sons will mark the arrival of DARKFIGHTER with a truly epic live schedule, including a special guest run on Smashing Pumpkins' "The World Is a Vampire" Summer 2023 North American Tour, also featuring Stone Temple Pilots and Interpol, getting underway August 1 at Salt Lake City, UT's USANA Amphitheatre and then continuing through early September. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now.
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video
Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand
Rival Sons Deliver 'Rapture' Video
Rival Sons Premiere 'Nobody Wants to Die' Video and Announce Album
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'
Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'Losing It'
Crown The Empire Release 'Superstar' Video As Dogma Arrives
My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico
Cradle Of Filth Deliver First Live Album In 20 Years
Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Walter Giardino For 'A Peaceful Place'
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'
Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'