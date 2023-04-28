Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'

(Big Hassle) Rival Sons drop "Guillotine." The single heralds Rival Sons' hugely anticipated new album, DARKFIGHTER, arriving everywhere via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records on Friday, June 2.



"To get to the other side of a seemingly unsurmountable struggle, how deep is your commitment?" asks Jay Buchanan. "Guillotine hit hard right around the crucial halfway point of making the record. By then we'd gained serious ground into an unknown creative space for the band and this one is the sound of a malaria fever dream after months of hacking through the jungle."



The band has also announced the following new tour dates:

August 11 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

August 26 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

August 27 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

September 6 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

September 7 - Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN



Rival Sons will mark the arrival of DARKFIGHTER with a truly epic live schedule, including a special guest run on Smashing Pumpkins' "The World Is a Vampire" Summer 2023 North American Tour, also featuring Stone Temple Pilots and Interpol, getting underway August 1 at Salt Lake City, UT's USANA Amphitheatre and then continuing through early September. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now.

