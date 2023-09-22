Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Stone Cold Killer' Video

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck are thrilled to unveil their latest single, "Stone Cold Killer," produced by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Black Crowes, Iron Maiden) out on all digital platforms today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

The accompanying music video is a playful departure from their previous visuals, as it marks the band's first foray into animation. Directed and animated in striking black and white by Marco Pavone, the unique visual representation captures the song's energy and depth as well as fun caricatures of each band member.

A teaser from their forthcoming album slated for release next year, "Stone Cold Killer" showcases the unique blend of rock, blues, and country that has garnered Robert Jon & The Wreck widespread acclaim. The single emerged organically from a rehearsal jam, and, as guitarist Henry James Schneekluth remarked, was recorded "without too much fuss and pretty minimal adjustments" at The Village Studios in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Kevin Shirley in April.

Having formed in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have consistently grown, both in their musical prowess and their fanbase. In addition to the release of their new studio album Ride Into The Light, this year also saw RJTW release their first-ever concert film, Live At The Ancienne Belgique, which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour - 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries.

Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.

Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.

Robert Jon & The Wreck are touring extensively in 2023, bringing their new music to fans both in the United States and Europe. They are currently on a European tour, covering countries like Germany, the Netherlands, UK, France, Austria, and Switzerland. After wrapping up in Europe on October 8th, the band will head to the U.S. in November. They will start by supporting The Mavericks for four shows, followed by their own headline tour that will continue until December 10th.

EUROPEAN TOUR 2023

9/22/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

9/23/23 - Southampton, UK - The Brook

9/24/23 - Folkestone, UK - Quarterhouse

9/27/23 - Le Thor, FR - Le Sonograf

9/28/23 - Talcy (Blois), FR - Le Quai'Son

9/29/23 - Penmarch, FR - Cap Caval

9/30/23 - Herent, BE - GC De Wildeman

10/1/23 - Winterbach, DE - Strandbar 51

10/2/23 - Salzburg, AT - Rockhouse

10/3/23 - Rimsting, DE - Feuerwehr

10/4/23 - Frankfurt, DE - Nachtleben

10/5/23 - Seon, CH - Konservi Seon

10/6/23 - Basel, CH - Atlantis

10/7/23 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau

10/8/23 - Fulda, DE - Kulturzentrum

US FALL TOUR 2023

11/16/23 - MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre*

11/17/23 - EL CAJON, CA - The Magnolia*

11/18/23 - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*

11/19/23 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino*

11/25/23 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit

11/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

11/28/23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

11/30/23 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

12/1/23 - Cornelius, NC - Boatyard

12/2/23 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe

12/3/23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan

12/5/23 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10

12/6/23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

12/7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/8/23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

12/9/23 - Aurora, IL - The Venue

12/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

*SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS

