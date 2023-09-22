The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' With New Video

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait have shared the new track "Dark Thoughts." Available digitally, the anthemic "Dark Thoughts" has lyrics that cater to getting rid of the paranoia that can go through your head with the catchy verse: "Can't drink, Can't drug, Can't drown 'em away / I can't sleep, Can't think, Can't find an escape / From these dark, dark thoughts in my mind."

"'Dark Thoughts' is a fun and energetic song meant to highlight our own mental health struggles," states vocalist Lee Jennings. "It is deeply rooted in feeling trapped in your own head, like you have no one to reach out to who would understand or have an answer."

He adds: "It's a statement both about the band and our fans. Depression, anxiety and mental health crisis events are a ubiquitous experience for us and the people who connect with our art. It can be such a terrifying and daunting task to try to overcome, but we hope that by connecting with others, we can support each other as a community in times when things seem the most bleak."

The band are currently out on the "Emo Dreams" tour across the U.S. and Canada with Icon For Hire, Conquer Divide, and Concrete Castles and will celebrate Devil's Night (October 30) with a special show in Detroit, MI at Saint Andrews Hall with Twiztid. The band recently opened for Ice Nine Kills at their "Silver Scream Concert" as part of the Silver Scream Con and have previously toured with acts including Shinedown, Underoath, Skillet, Bad Wolves, From Ashes To New, Starset, and Pvris along with performing on the Inkcarceration Festival main stage. See full dates listed below.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT 2023 DEVOTION CEREMONIES:

9/22 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace^

9/23 Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions^

9/24 Lakewood, OH - The Winchester^

9/25 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar^

9/26 Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome^

9/27 Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at The Intersection^

9/29 Joliet, IL - The Forge^

9/30 Des Moines, IA - Leftys^

10/1 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium^

10/3 Billings, MT - Pub Station^

10/4 Great Falls, MT - The Newberry^

10/6 Boise, ID - The Shredder^

10/7 Spokane, WA - Big Dipper^

10/8 Seattle, WA - El Corazon^

10/10 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar^

10/12 Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing^

10/13 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (Parish Room)^

10/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Mint^

10/15 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick^

10/17 Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place^

10/18 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge^

10/19 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse^

10/20 Rosewell, NM - The Liberty^

10/21 Lubbock, TX - Jake's^

10/22 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger (Small Room)^

10/24 Houston, TX - Scout Bar^

10/25 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock^

10/27 Destin, FL - Club LA^

10/30 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall (with Twiztid)

^ "Emo Dreams" Tour with Icon For Hire, Conquer Divide and Concrete Castles

