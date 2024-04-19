The Funeral Portrait Recruit The Used's Bert McCracken For 'You're So Ugly When You Cry'

(SRO) Theatrical emo rock group The Funeral Portrait today (April 19) share the first new music following their 2023 EP Sounds From Beyond The Abyss (VOL. 1) via Better Noise Music. "You're So Ugly When You Cry" features guest vocals from Bert McCracken of seminal emo rock outfit The Used who boast 2X RIAA Platinum certified releases (2002's self-titled debut The Used and 2004's In Love and Death), a RIAA Gold certification for 2007's Lies For The Liars, and over 1.1 billion overall career streams.
The song contrasts upbeat anthemic pop-punk melodies with lyrics about hitting rock bottom. "It's not about healing, or the come-up later on, it's about telling people 'it sucks right now, I don't like who I am when I'm like this, and I know you've felt the same way," according to The Funeral Portrait vocalist Lee Jennings.
"Working with Bert was a lifelong dream come true for us," exclaims JENNINGS. "We all grew up with The Used being one of our biggest influences and it was a surreal moment when he reached back out saying he loved the song and wanted to be involved."
The Funeral Portrait have also shared a captivating music video for "You're So Ugly When You Cry (feat. Bert McCracken of The Used)" which introduces the "Coffin Crew" (the band's name for their devoted followers) and their movement.
