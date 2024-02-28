.

The Funeral Portrait Announce Tour With Dead On Sunday

(SRO) Emo rockers The Funeral Portrait have announced that the will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. tour as direct support to darkwave emo rockers Dead On A Sunday and opening act NITE.

The tour kicks off Wednesday, April 24 with The Funeral Portrait appearing on all dates up until Friday, May 10. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28 at 10:00 A.M. local time. The Funeral Portrait will also perform throughout the year with stops at festivals including SO WHAT?! Music Festival in Fort Worth, TX in June and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY in September.

"This spring we're grateful to be given the opportunity to come alive for everyone alongside Dead On A Sunday on our spring 2024 series of Devotion Ceremonies," says vocalist Lee Jennings. "We will perform new and old hymns for you and ask only that you bring your unwavering devotion in return."

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT SPRING U.S. TOUR DATES:
4/24 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club &
4/25 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge &
4/27 Urbana, IL - Canopy Club &
4/28 Madison, WI - The Annex &
4/29 Grand Rapids, MI - Stache at The Intersection &
4/30 Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups &
5/2 Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall &
5/3 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground &
5/4 Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland &
5/5 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java &
5/6 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's &
5/8 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 &
5/9 Greenville, SC - Radio Room &
5/10 Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge &
6/1 Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Texas Music Festival *
9/28 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2024 &
& with Dead On A Sunday and NITE
* festival date

The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' With New Video

