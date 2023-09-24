Adler's Appetite Frontman Ari Kamin To Rock The Whisky A Go Go

() On Monday, September 25, 2023, Adler's Appetite Frontman Ari Kamin will be bringing his solo band Son of a Gun to the Whisky a Go-Go, the most legendary club on the Sunset Strip.

"I've played the Whiskey with Steven Adler and the crowds always love the Guns N' Roses material, but this is the first time that I'll be playing my original material," says Kamin. "I love playing with Steven, but it's also great to be respected for my own music."

Kamin grew up listening to Guns N' Roses of course, but his influences also include such iconic singers as Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Freddie Mercury of Queen, Meat Loaf, and the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

By embracing those different influences, Kamin developed a vocal range that is almost unmatched in rock n' roll. Once it was thought nobody could match Axl Rose's soaring vocals on Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Rocket Queen. Yet, Kamin does it on a nightly basis. And, audiences can't get enough.

Kamin has an intensity and charism that screams rockstar. He can sing virtually any piece of music and knows how to play to the crowd.

When he steps on stage with Son of a Gun at the Whisky a Go-Go in West Hollywood on Monday, September 25 Ari Kamin will be putting on the show of a lifetime - because that's the dedication he throws into every performance.

For this performance Son of a Gun features Johnny Mayo and Burton on guitar, Chotas on bass, and Eduardo Baldo on drums. Of course, they'll be playing some of the Guns N' Roses songs that have made Kamin a shining silver star, but also other material that highlights the full scope of his vocal abilities. Find ticket details on the Whisky A Go Go website.

You could call Ari Kamin one of the crown princes of rock n' roll - bridging classic metal and current rock tastes.

Kamin is known throughout the world as the lead singer for Steven Adler. The Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame drummer and his band have been jet-setting across the country recreating the raw power and energy of Appetite for Destruction and Guns N' Roses' early years.

Adler's solo band is one of the most respected in the industry. In addition to the charismatic frontman Kamin, the band features rock n' roll heavyweights Michael Thomas, Alistair James, and Cristian Sturba whose collected resume includes work with Faster Pussycat, Hollywood Vampires, Quiet Riot, Engines of Aggression, and Beautiful Creatures.

Kamin was already a star in Argentina when Adler came calling. Adler had been in South America for a reunion appearance with Slash, Duff McKagan, and Axl Rose. When he heard Kamin singing at an after-concert event, Adler was so impressed he got up on stage and performed several songs with the young singer.

"There was an instant chemistry," says Kamin with a friendly smile suited for a Hollywood star. "That's the moment that life changed."

Adler knew it on the spot - Kamin was destined for stardom. Soon, Kamin was in the U.S. performing on the biggest stages in the country. Kamin has earned praise from such rock royalty as Paul Stanley, Nuno Bettencourt, Mark Slaughter and Sebastian Bach.

