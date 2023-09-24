Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'

(RAM) Devin Townsend celebrates the 25th anniversary of his landmark solo album 'Infinity' in 2023, with a brand new edition of the record being released on November 24th, 2023. This newly remastered version of the album comes as a Limited 2CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet & as Digital album, and includes all the bonus tracks from this era, as well as newly shot artwork & liner notes from Devin.

Devin comments: "As I move into a new phase of my work, (one that requires the next two years to be spent writing and recording), I reflect on the Infinity album and the period it all happened in many ways. This was my first attempt at engineering and mixing an album, and without it, I wouldn't have gotten where I am now on a technical level. It was like going to college at the time, and although it is primitive in many ways, it also reminded me of the amount of passion it takes to reach a new level. The whole process during the making of this album was fraught with learning, turmoil, growth, and psychological development. In fact: I didn't think at the time that I would even get through it, (let alone be here 25 years later writing and working with the hard-won experience that came as a direct result of making 'Infinity'). I realize now how pivotal this period of expression was for me, and how it was a testament to tenacity in the long run. As such, I'm proud that we've decided to re-release the record with all the bonus tracks and personal artwork from that period in one place. I was even asked to do an updated version of the naked cover album cover (!!!) so in the name of authenticity... I did that too. I believe this to be the quintessential version of the record. It was a statement then as it is now. And for those who were there during that period as well as those who are perhaps interested in how it all began, I present to you 'Infinity' in an updated fashion. I'm grateful for the opportunity to release it in this light and thank you all for the support all these years. Please wish me luck as I delve into this next phase, and being able to reflect on 'Infinity' during the start of this process has proven to be very useful."

Devin has remastered the original album, plus 7 bonus tracks including the songs from the Christeen EP (which appear here on vinyl for the first time). The audio has also been specifically mastered for the vinyl edition. You can find the full track-listing below:

CD1:

1.Truth 03:58

2.Christeen 03:41

3.Bad Devil 04:52

4.War 06:29

5.Soul Driven Cadillac 05:14

6.Ants 02:01

7.Wild Colonial Boy 03:04

8.Life Is All Dynamics 05:08

9.Unity 06:07

10.Noisy Pink Bubbles 05:22

CD2:

1.Om (Demo) 06:18

2.Sit In The Mountain (Demo) 03:16

3.Processional (Demo) 11:42

4.Love-Load (Demo) 05:01

5.Sister (Live Acoustic) 02:16

6.Hide Nowhere (Live Acoustic) 05:03

7.Man (1996 Demo) 05:12

