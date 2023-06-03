Devin Townsend Continues Devolution Series With 'Empath Live In America'

Album art

(Royal Avenue Media) Devin Townsend is pleased to announce the 3rd release in his Devolution series - 'Empath Live In America', will be released on August 4th, 2023. The Devolution series so far has comprised some unique live performance, and this one is no different. 'Empath Live In America' is a document of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.



As Devin explains: "Hello everyone :) continuing in the 'Devolution' series of albums (which has been an avenue for us to release cool little curiosities on the side of regular releases) we bring you 'Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America'.



This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic. It was a stripped back version of the 'Order of Magnitude' band (without choir and a few other members...), but as i try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night. Therefore, this tour marked a 'free form' version of the material. There were no backing tracks, click tracks, or even a setlist, so every night was unique and different. The audience yelled out requests and we just rolled with it. The material was therefore interpreted in unique ways and the experience was a very special 'fly by the seat of our pants' musical night.



It's a raw and off kilter performance and I'm thrilled to have documented it. Until the next 'real' release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour."



Featuring a stripped back version of the 'Order of Magnitude' band, this release captures a raw and off-kilter performance, and you can check out the first track from the release , 'Evermore', below:

Related Stories

Sepultura Share Devin Townsend Jam From Forthcoming SepulQuarta Album

Devin Townsend Shares Collab With Dillinger Escape Plan Star

Devin Townsend Launches 'Quarantine Project'

Devin Townsend Launches Coronavirus Crowd Funding Campaign

More Devin Townsend News