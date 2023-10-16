Devin Townsend Relaunches Podcast Series

Devin Townsend has shared the first of the new episodes of his Devin Townsend Podcast in conjunction with InsideOutMusic, which is going in a brand-new direction.

The podcast is available as both audio & visual versions, beginning with the new episode entitled "Synesthesia'". Devin had this to say, "Hello, this is Dev, and I'm here to introduce you to the 'Devin Townsend Podcast' - a monthly series of observations about the process of writing and creating music, presented by Inside Out Music.

"This new version of the podcast will shift focus slightly and move on from simply talking about my past records, and instead focus on a real time observation of the next ones. I have a fair amount of experience to offer, however rather than trying to come across as some sort of a 'self help' character, I feel that there's enough people asking me how those experiences have shaped my writing that this seemed to be an angle to get behind, and in our tiny little scene, it seems like there was actually space for it. So here we go.

"Essentially, this podcast will start from the very beginning of my process of creating a project I believe to be called 'The Moth' with all the creative, personal, technical, and psychological things that come along with that. At this stage, I'm just starting to formulate ideas, so this exists from minute one of this project.

"If I'm asked to speak publicly, I would much rather express things that I feel I can comprehend upon reflection of my personal experiences rather than just fill the air with more opinions on 'current events'. My hope is that it may actually help other creative types who may find themselves new to some of these thoughts or hurdles, so just take it with a grain of salt and maybe there will be something in it of value for you and your work.

"Thanks for everything, and I'm excited to see where we go. Being a musician and an artist is rewarding and challenging. I love it =)" Watch the new episode below:

