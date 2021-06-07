Sepultura Share Devin Townsend Jam From Forthcoming SepulQuarta Album

Sepultura have shared their lockdown performance of the song "Mask" featuring prog icon Devin Townsend. The track will featured on their forthcoming live album "SepulQuarta", which will be hitting stores on August 13th.
SepulQuarta will feature the band's special SepulQuarta performances that they staged during the pandemic and each featured a very special guest for the jam.
Guitarist Andreas Kisser had this to say, "SepulQuarta was born at the very beginning of the pandemic when everything was halted. We had a new album out, but we couldn't tour for it.
"Therefore, we created this recurring event where we could talk with our fans around the world, play our music and exchange ideas, it was a blast! SepulQuarta kept us alive and strong throughout one of the most difficult times in human history."
Watch the "Mask" performance and see the track/guest list for the album below:
01. Territory (feat. David Ellefson)
02. Cut-Throat (feat. Scott Ian)
03. Sepulnation (feat. Danko Jones)
04. Inner Self (feat. Phil Rind)
05. Hatred Aside (feat. Angélica Burns, Mayara Puertas & Fernanda Lira)
06. Mask (feat. Devin Townsend)
07. Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering (feat. Emmily Barreto)
08. Vandals Nest (feat. Alex Skolnick)
09. Slave New World (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
10. Ratamahatta (feat. Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)
11. Apes Of God (feat. Rob Cavestany)
12. Phantom Self (feat. Mark Holcomb)
13. Slaves Of Pain (feat. Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)
14. Kaiowas (feat. Rafael Bittencourt)
15. Orgasmatron (feat. Phil Campbell)
