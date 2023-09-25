Singled Out: Scotty Hollywood's The Ricochet

Scotty Hollywood just released his new single "The Ricochet" from his "Wondervu'" album and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The Ricochet was written at a time when I was doing some excessive traveling. I was literally traveling to a different place each day due to my career, some weeks waking up every morning in a different state. I had heard stories of people who travel so much, they sometimes forget where they are.

This was actually starting to happen to me, waking up in new hotel beds each morning and spending the first few moments trying to determine which state I was in. Anyway, this constant motion sparked the idea for 'The Ricochet' with the initial lyrics of the song 'Never seem to know which way I'm heading, never seem to know where I have been, always got to wait until the morn to find what state I'll wake up in.'

As I wrote and produced the song, I wanted the instrumentation to bounce back and forth, so some of the guitar lines repeat themselves, almost like an echo. The lyrics in the pre-chorus communicate this boomerang idea as well. 'My nights bleed into day, rewind replay, the ricochet'. The travel I was embarking on involved constant air travel, taxiing downs runways, new airports and time changes. Some of those references surface in the tune as well.

I took the song one-step further and started writing from the framework of someone who was running away, disconnecting from the everyday and living life on a merry-go-round, so there is some fictional element as well as my own reality.

Nashville guitarist Shane Lamb along with guitar engineer Casey Wood delivered some stellar guitar tracks on the tune which really helped me get the point across. And that's the story of 'The Ricochet' available on my latest release 'Wondervu'. Hope you dig it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below:

