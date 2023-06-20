Stevie Nicks Announces Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Box set

Cover art

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks will release a career-spanning box set next month. Due July 28, "Complete Studio Albums & Rarities" presents all eight of the singer's studio albums - from "Bella Donna" to 2014's "24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault" - alongside a new rarities collection.

The Fleetwood Mac rocker launched her solo career in 1981 with a pair of US Top 10 hits: "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" (with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and "Leather And Lace" (with Don Henley), as her debut album, "Bella Donna", topped the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 4 million copies in the region.

Three more records followed in the 1980s - "The Wild Heart" (1983), "Rock a Little" (1985) and 1989's "The Other Side of the Mirror" - as she continued to tour and release projects with Fleetwood Mac, while more albums eventually followed randomly through the years.

"Complete Studio Albums & Rarities" packages the series into 10-CD and limited-edition 16-LP editions, and adds the new "Rarities" compilation of hard-to-find tracks only available with the set.

Nicks' is previewing the 2023 package with a newly-remastered version of "One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star"; get more details and stream the lead track here.

Related Stories

Ingrid Andress To Join Stevie Nicks On The Road

Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour

Stevie Nicks Announces North American Headline Shows

Fleetwood Mac Stars Pay Tribute To Christine McVie

More Stevie Nicks News