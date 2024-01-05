The Piano Man Billy Joel has announced some brand new live dates for 2024 including two special one night only stadium shows, one with Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks and the second with Police frontman Sting.
Joel and Stevie Nicks will be taking the stage at Soldier Field in Chicago, Il on Friday, June 21. Citi presale on Monday, Jan 8 @ 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan 12 @ 10am.
Billy and Sting will be rocking Busch Field in St. Louis, MO on Friday, Sep 27. With the Citi presale taking place on Monday, Jan 8 @ 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan 12 @ 10am.
Joel has also announced his first concert in Seattle in 8 years that will be taking place on May 24th at T-Mobile Park with tickets going on sale to the general public on January 12th at 10 am, and the Citi presale happening on Jan. 8th at 10am.
Denver will also receive their first Billy Joel concert in 5 years when Billy rocks Coors Field on July 12th.
Billy Joel In The Studio For 52nd Street's 45th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Billy Joel In The Studio For 52nd Street's 45th Anniversary
Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Joel Hoekstra, Bruce Kulick Lead Charity Album Lineup
Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting- Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne- more
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting
Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne
Liam Gallagher and John Squire Team Up For 'Just Another Rainbow'
Queen Look Back At Paul Rodgers and Haller To Fall On The Greatest Live
Dirty Heads Recruit Yelawolf For Live 'John Linen' Video
Bela Fleck Celebrates Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday with 'Rhapsody in Blue(grass)'
Swans Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Tristan Tritt and America Part Two Announce Coheadlining Tour