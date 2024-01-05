Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting

The Piano Man Billy Joel has announced some brand new live dates for 2024 including two special one night only stadium shows, one with Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks and the second with Police frontman Sting.

Joel and Stevie Nicks will be taking the stage at Soldier Field in Chicago, Il on Friday, June 21. Citi presale on Monday, Jan 8 @ 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan 12 @ 10am.

Billy and Sting will be rocking Busch Field in St. Louis, MO on Friday, Sep 27. With the Citi presale taking place on Monday, Jan 8 @ 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan 12 @ 10am.

Joel has also announced his first concert in Seattle in 8 years that will be taking place on May 24th at T-Mobile Park with tickets going on sale to the general public on January 12th at 10 am, and the Citi presale happening on Jan. 8th at 10am.

Denver will also receive their first Billy Joel concert in 5 years when Billy rocks Coors Field on July 12th.

