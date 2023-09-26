.

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue

Bruce Henne | 09-26-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of an August 18 concert in El Paso, TX as part of the North American leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.

"Join the 15th episode of Behind The World Tour as Def Leppard takes the stage in El Paso," reads a synopsis of the footage. "The guys play some Top Golf, bid farewell to Alice Cooper and pack for a short rest at home before Australia and Japan."

The El Paso date marked the final show of a brief North American run over the summer as Def Leppard continue to promote its latest two albums, 2022's "Diamond Star Halos" and 2023's "Drastic Symphonies"; the latter project pairs the UK rockers with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during sessions at Abbey Road studios.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume the tour with a series of dates in Japan and Australia this November. Go behind the scenes in El Paso here

Related Stories
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue

Def Leppard Recap Omaha and Tulsa Concerts In Behind The Scenes Video

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Sturgis and Fargo Concerts

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Two Stops Of Tour With Motley Crue

Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour

More Def Leppard News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Team With Major League Baseball For Special Vinyl Edition- Dolly Parton Songs To Rock Monday Night Football- Def Leppard- more

Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour- Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week- Stevie Nicks- Joe Bonamassa- more

Day In Country

Brad Paisley To Debut New Songs With YouTube Live Stream Event- Morgan Wallen Adds 11 Stadium Show to One Night At A Time Tour- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult

The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects

Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)

Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Team With Major League Baseball For Special Vinyl Edition

Van Morrison Covers The Everly Brothers' Classic 'Problems'

Dolly Parton Songs To Rock Monday Night Football

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue

Metallica Share Phoenix Performances Of '72 Seasons' and 'Whiplash'

New Order Announce One Off Los Angeles Show

FM Announce Old Habits Die Hard 40th Anniversary UK Tour

Singled Out: Death Valley Dreams' Leave Me Alone Feat. Crobot's Brandon Yeagley