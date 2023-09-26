Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of an August 18 concert in El Paso, TX as part of the North American leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.

"Join the 15th episode of Behind The World Tour as Def Leppard takes the stage in El Paso," reads a synopsis of the footage. "The guys play some Top Golf, bid farewell to Alice Cooper and pack for a short rest at home before Australia and Japan."

The El Paso date marked the final show of a brief North American run over the summer as Def Leppard continue to promote its latest two albums, 2022's "Diamond Star Halos" and 2023's "Drastic Symphonies"; the latter project pairs the UK rockers with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during sessions at Abbey Road studios.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume the tour with a series of dates in Japan and Australia this November. Go behind the scenes in El Paso here

