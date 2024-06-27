Def Leppard Stream Lyric Video For New Single Just Like 73

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming a lyric video for its new standalone single, "Just Like 73." The tune marks the first collaboration between the UK rockers and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.
"It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA," says frontman Joe EIlliott of the brand new track. "We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time."
"I had a blast rocking a solo on "Just Like 73," adds Morello. "I played 'Rock Of Ages' in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that's one of their best."
"Just Like 73" arrives as Def Leppard prepare to launch a co-headlining North American tour with Journey at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; get more details and stream the "Just Like 73" lyric video here.
