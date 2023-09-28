Europe Premiere 'Hold Your Head Up' Video

(ABC) Swedish rock legends Europe release their highly anticipated new single, "Hold Your Head Up," via Silver Lining Music on September 29. The track will be available to stream and download on Friday, September 29 across all reputable digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora and YouTube Music.

Today Europe are very pleased to be sharing the official music video for the song with all their fans worldwide. The video offers a glimpse into the brand-new documentary that the band have been busy filming with producer / director Craig Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions simply entitled Europe - The Movie. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of their rise to success in the mid '80s, through hard times and heartache, to coming back in the millennium, and the current successes the band has achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.

"Hold Your Head Up" was recorded last month at the Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Ahlund (Ghost, Robyn), it is a punchy up-tempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early Europe. The song was mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed Europe's Secret Society album.

"'Hold Your Head Up' is an up-tempo guitar driven rocker about pulling through in difficult times and the influence my father had on me to always do my best and persevere," offers Joey Tempest. "It's been six years since our last release Walk The Earth recorded at Abbey Road, and we had a great time in the studio with producer Klas Ahlund. He really brought out a hungry, engaged band that's ready to continue an amazing journey. We can't wait to play this song on tour and incorporate it on our next album. We're very proud of this track."

Europe are currently undertaking a "Time Capsule" tour which includes 21 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands, and the UK, including two nights at the famous London Palladium. These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective "evening with" performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of their 11 studio albums.

The "Time Capsule" 40th Anniversary 2023 Shows are:

September 30th Switzerland - Lausanne, Metropole

October 1st Switzerland - Zurich, Volkshaus - SOLD OUT

October 2nd Italy - Milan, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - SOLD OUT

October 4th Germany - Stuttgart, Theaterhaus - SOLD OUT

October 5th Germany - Munich, Circus Krone - SOLD OUT

October 6th Germany - Berlin, Admiralspalast

October 8th Norway - Oslo, Opera House - SOLD OUT

October 9th Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT

October 14th France - Paris, Salle Pleyel - SOLD OUT

October 15th Netherlands - Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg - SOLD OUT

October 17th UK - Cardiff, St. David's Hall

October 18th UK - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

October 19th UK - Gateshead, The Sage

October 21st UK - Wolverhampton, The Halls

October 22nd UK - Salford, The Lowry

October 24th UK - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 25th UK - London, The Palladium

October 26th UK - London, The Palladium

October 30th Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT

October 31st Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT

Related Stories

Nothing Taking Spirits Across The Pond For Headline Tour

Mr. Big Announce Initial U.S. Dates For The BIG Finish Farewell Tour

Cradle Of Filth And Wednesday 13 To Launch Necromantic Fantasies Tour

Of Mice & Men Announce UK and European Headline Tour

More Europe News