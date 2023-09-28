Maneskin Expand 'RUSH!' For Deluxe Album Version

(JRPR) Maneskin have announced a brand new version of their acclaimed #1 album RUSH! entitled RUSH! (ARE U COMING?), due for release on Friday 10th November 2023. The album features 5 brand new songs including the band's current single 'Honey (Are U Coming?)' alongside 'Valentine', 'Off My Face', 'The Driver' and 'Trastevere'.
Fresh with brand new album artwork which reverses the provocative original, the album will be available on multiple formats including standard, transparent and splatter Vinyl, Standard and Deluxe CD, and digitally.
RUSH! was released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart success, reaching #1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries. The album has garnered over 1.4 billion global album streams, recently reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify alone, adding to the band's impressive 9.2 billion global artist streams.
RUSH! (Are U Coming) will be available digitally and physically across multiple stores available on various formats, including: CD Standard, CD Deluxe, which includes the "LOUD KIDS JOURNAL", an exclusive photo book with 152 pages with photos collected from fans and 2LP VINYL STANDARD BLACK 180 GR., 2LP VINYL STANDARD SPLATTER and 2LP VINYL TRANSPARENT
The band continue their defiant march towards global domination with their RUSH! World Tour that last week saw them perform to a sold out crowd in New York's Madison Square Garden after revealing a surprise pop-up performance in Times Square. The RUSH! World Tour sees the band's raucous live set and spectacular stage production continue to headline, and sell out, arenas in North America, South America, Japan, Europe, UK and Ireland, and sees the band embark on their first ever Australian tour.
The band were also rewarded at this year's VMAs after winning Best Rock for their music video for 2022 single 'The Loneliest', where they also were nominated for Group Of The Year and performed 'Honey (Are U Coming)'.
RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) TRACKLIST
Honey (Are U Coming?)
Valentine
Off My Face
The Driver
Trastevere
Own My Mind
Gossip feat. Tom Morello
Timezone
Bla Bla Bla
Baby Said
Gasoline
Feel
Don't Wanna Sleep
Kool Kids
If Not For You
Read Your Diary
Mark Chapman
La Fine
Il Dono Della Vita
Mammamia
Supermodel
The Loneliest
