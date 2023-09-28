Maneskin Expand 'RUSH!' For Deluxe Album Version

(JRPR) Maneskin have announced a brand new version of their acclaimed #1 album RUSH! entitled RUSH! (ARE U COMING?), due for release on Friday 10th November 2023. The album features 5 brand new songs including the band's current single 'Honey (Are U Coming?)' alongside 'Valentine', 'Off My Face', 'The Driver' and 'Trastevere'.

Fresh with brand new album artwork which reverses the provocative original, the album will be available on multiple formats including standard, transparent and splatter Vinyl, Standard and Deluxe CD, and digitally.

RUSH! was released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart success, reaching #1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries. The album has garnered over 1.4 billion global album streams, recently reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify alone, adding to the band's impressive 9.2 billion global artist streams.

RUSH! (Are U Coming) will be available digitally and physically across multiple stores available on various formats, including: CD Standard, CD Deluxe, which includes the "LOUD KIDS JOURNAL", an exclusive photo book with 152 pages with photos collected from fans and 2LP VINYL STANDARD BLACK 180 GR., 2LP VINYL STANDARD SPLATTER and 2LP VINYL TRANSPARENT

The band continue their defiant march towards global domination with their RUSH! World Tour that last week saw them perform to a sold out crowd in New York's Madison Square Garden after revealing a surprise pop-up performance in Times Square. The RUSH! World Tour sees the band's raucous live set and spectacular stage production continue to headline, and sell out, arenas in North America, South America, Japan, Europe, UK and Ireland, and sees the band embark on their first ever Australian tour.

The band were also rewarded at this year's VMAs after winning Best Rock for their music video for 2022 single 'The Loneliest', where they also were nominated for Group Of The Year and performed 'Honey (Are U Coming)'.

RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) TRACKLIST

Honey (Are U Coming?)

Valentine

Off My Face

The Driver

Trastevere

Own My Mind

Gossip feat. Tom Morello

Timezone

Bla Bla Bla

Baby Said

Gasoline

Feel

Don't Wanna Sleep

Kool Kids

If Not For You

Read Your Diary

Mark Chapman

La Fine

Il Dono Della Vita

Mammamia

Supermodel

The Loneliest

