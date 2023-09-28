Rolling Stones Recruit Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder For 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'

(Interscope) The Rolling Stones have released a new song called "Sweet Sounds of Heaven", which features a bravura vocal performance by Lady Gaga, alongside Stevie Wonder on Fender Rhodes, Moog and piano.

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" is the second single from the Rolling Stones forthcoming studio album "Hackney Diamonds," that is set to be released on October 20 via Geffen Records.

A gospel infused Stones epic in the lineage of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' and 'Shine A Light' - "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" came about in a spontaneous fashion. Jagger was at his home in London one sunny afternoon, the leaves were rustling as the wind blew through the trees around outside, and he started playing a chord pattern of C, F and B Flat on his piano.

The track was recorded at Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas and written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. During sessions in Los Angeles The Rolling Stones and producer Andrew Watt invited Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga to work on Heaven.

Both Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder have previously performed with The Rolling Stones. Lady Gaga joined The Stones onstage as part of the 50 & Counting tour in 2012. Their performance of "Gimme Shelter" was eventually released on the GRRR Live! album. Stevie Wonder toured with The Stones on their American Tour in 1972 regularly performing a medley of "Satisfaction" and "Uptight (Everything's Alright)" together.

