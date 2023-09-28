.

Sammy Hagar Announces U.S. Birthday Bashes

09-28-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy Hagar Announces U.S. Birthday Bashes

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar is being his famed Cabo Wabo Birthday bashes stateside this year with three special events that will be taking place in Huntington Beach, Ca, Las Vegas and Lisle, Il.

Sammy's camp had this to say, "Can't make it to Mexico for Sammy's Birthday Bash? Well, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila are bringing the party to you! Come and celebrate at parties in Southern California, Chicago, and Las Vegas where the cocktails will be flowing and Sammy tribute bands will be playing the tunes live!"

Things will kick off on October 9th at the Cabo Wabo Beach Club at 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648 that will feature a performance by Red Voodoo.

The second show will take place on October 14th at Basecamp located at 5750 Lakeside Dr Lisle, IL 60532, which will feature a performance by the cover band Bad Motor Scooter.

The final bash will hit Vegas on October 14th at the Cabo Wabo Cantina, which is located at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109, with Three Lock Box performing.

Related Stories
Sammy Hagar Announces U.S. Birthday Bashes

Van Halen Explore Sammy Hager Years With New Box Set

Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar

Def Leppard And Sammy Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

More Sammy Hagar News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Recruit Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder For 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'- U2- Sammy Hagar- Bruce Springsteen- more

Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes- Ozzy Osbourne Feeling 'Okay' Following Surgery and Planning New Album- more

Day In Country

Sammy Hagar, Dolly Parton, Lead Artimus Pyle's Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Album Guests- Willie Nelson- more

Reviews

On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey

Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult

The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects

Latest News

Rolling Stones Recruit Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder For 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'

U2 Tease New Single 'Atomic City'

Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)' Video

Metal Massacre Album Documentary Leads Heavy Metal Halloween On AXS TV

Neck Deep Announce New Album With 'It Won't Be Like This Forever' Video

Madness Announce New Album With 'C'Est La Vie'

Ozzy Osbourne Delivers Third Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast

Sammy Hagar Announces U.S. Birthday Bashes