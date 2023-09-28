Sammy Hagar Announces U.S. Birthday Bashes

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar is being his famed Cabo Wabo Birthday bashes stateside this year with three special events that will be taking place in Huntington Beach, Ca, Las Vegas and Lisle, Il.

Sammy's camp had this to say, "Can't make it to Mexico for Sammy's Birthday Bash? Well, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila are bringing the party to you! Come and celebrate at parties in Southern California, Chicago, and Las Vegas where the cocktails will be flowing and Sammy tribute bands will be playing the tunes live!"

Things will kick off on October 9th at the Cabo Wabo Beach Club at 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648 that will feature a performance by Red Voodoo.

The second show will take place on October 14th at Basecamp located at 5750 Lakeside Dr Lisle, IL 60532, which will feature a performance by the cover band Bad Motor Scooter.

The final bash will hit Vegas on October 14th at the Cabo Wabo Cantina, which is located at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109, with Three Lock Box performing.

Related Stories

Van Halen Explore Sammy Hager Years With New Box Set

Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar

Def Leppard And Sammy Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

More Sammy Hagar News