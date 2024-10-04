Sammy Hagar Launching Birthday Bash In Vegas Today

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar is launching his acclaimed annual Birthday Bash in Las Vegas for the very first time and it all begins today (October 4th) when he receives the Key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Sammy's camp shared the following, "Get ready, Redheads-Sammy's legendary Cabo-born Birthday Bash is crashing into Las Vegas for the first time ever and there are bonus festivities open to all! Here's what's going down:
"Friday, Oct. 4: Sammy is inviting all fans to a special ceremony at Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip where he'll be presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip. Ceremony begins at 2pm and the Cabo Wabo fan event begins at 1:30pm.
"Saturday, Oct. 5: Sammy's Island will host "Sammy's Birthday Splash," a poolside birthday party celebration at Palms Casino Resort. Sammy, joined by his rock 'n' roll crew including Rick Springfield, will be presented with a birthday cake, plus Three Lock Box The Ultimate Sammy Hagar Tribute will keep the party rocking!"
