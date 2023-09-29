Until I Wake Deliver 'Fool's Paradise' Video

(Atom Splitter) Buffalo quartet Until I Wake - vocalist Cody Johnson, bassist Ryan Ridley, guitarist August Geitner, and drummer Alex Curtin - have shared the video for new single "Fool's Paradise."

With "Fool's Paradise," moody verses erupt into frenetic choruses amid a flurry of riffs, a razor-sharp and epic breakdown, and alternately stung and screamed vocals. It'll instantly become your favorite horns-in-the-air rock anthem!

"'Fool's Paradise' is a retrospective look on a past relationship/time in your life that you once thought brought you happiness, but realizing you were in a blissful false mental state," the band says. "It's about realizing that something you thought was perfect at a certain time was actually a detriment. A fool's paradise is described as a state of happiness based on a person not knowing about or denying the existence of potential trouble."

Until I Wake have been steadily bubbling under in the hard rock world for the past few years. They released a self-titled EP in 2021. Early praise was swift and streams numbered in the tens of millions worldwide. Press accolades from Outburn, Kerrang!, and Alternative Press followed. The band's Fearless Records' debut Inside My Head is out now. It has amassed 31 million streams to date. They've appeared at major rock festivals including Louder Than Life, Upheaval, and So What and will open for Attila on the About That Life 10-Year Anniversary Tour this fall, in addition to appearing at Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

Until I Wake will be on tour through 2023. All dates are below.

UNTIL I WAKE ON TOUR:

WITH ATTILA, GIDEON, + TENS56:

9/30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/1 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

10/3 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

10/5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield

10/6 - Fresno, CA - Strummers*

10/7 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Co

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

10/9 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/11 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

10/13 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10/14 - Dallas, TX - Monster Mosh Fest

10/15 - Houston, TX - Studio at Warehouse Live

10/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

10/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

10/19 - Orlando, FL - Level 13

10/20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

*No Attila or Gideon

WITH IMMINENCE:

11/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe + Music Hall

11/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe + Music Hall

11/28 - Chicago, IL - Metro

11/29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

11/30 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

12/1 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

12/2 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12/3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

HEADLINE:

12/29 - The Rapids Theatre - Buffalo, NY (With Altruist, Fight From Within, Tim The Truth, + An Easy Death)

