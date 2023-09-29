Until I Wake Deliver 'Fool's Paradise' Video

(Atom Splitter) Buffalo quartet Until I Wake - vocalist Cody Johnson, bassist Ryan Ridley, guitarist August Geitner, and drummer Alex Curtin - have shared the video for new single "Fool's Paradise."
With "Fool's Paradise," moody verses erupt into frenetic choruses amid a flurry of riffs, a razor-sharp and epic breakdown, and alternately stung and screamed vocals. It'll instantly become your favorite horns-in-the-air rock anthem!
"'Fool's Paradise' is a retrospective look on a past relationship/time in your life that you once thought brought you happiness, but realizing you were in a blissful false mental state," the band says. "It's about realizing that something you thought was perfect at a certain time was actually a detriment. A fool's paradise is described as a state of happiness based on a person not knowing about or denying the existence of potential trouble."
Until I Wake have been steadily bubbling under in the hard rock world for the past few years. They released a self-titled EP in 2021. Early praise was swift and streams numbered in the tens of millions worldwide. Press accolades from Outburn, Kerrang!, and Alternative Press followed. The band's Fearless Records' debut Inside My Head is out now. It has amassed 31 million streams to date. They've appeared at major rock festivals including Louder Than Life, Upheaval, and So What and will open for Attila on the About That Life 10-Year Anniversary Tour this fall, in addition to appearing at Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
Until I Wake will be on tour through 2023. All dates are below.
UNTIL I WAKE ON TOUR:
WITH ATTILA, GIDEON, + TENS56:
9/30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/1 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
10/3 - Bend, OR - Domino Room
10/5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield
10/6 - Fresno, CA - Strummers*
10/7 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Co
10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
10/9 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/11 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre
10/13 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
10/14 - Dallas, TX - Monster Mosh Fest
10/15 - Houston, TX - Studio at Warehouse Live
10/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
10/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
10/19 - Orlando, FL - Level 13
10/20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
*No Attila or Gideon
WITH IMMINENCE:
11/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe + Music Hall
11/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe + Music Hall
11/28 - Chicago, IL - Metro
11/29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11/30 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
12/1 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
12/2 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12/3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
HEADLINE:
12/29 - The Rapids Theatre - Buffalo, NY (With Altruist, Fight From Within, Tim The Truth, + An Easy Death)
Until I Wake Premiere 'hope ur happy' Video
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover
Until I Wake Celebrate Relapse Deal With 'Nightmares' Video
Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- Bad Wolves Unleash 'Die About It' Video- Peter Gabriel- more
Rolling Stones Recruit Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder For 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'- U2- Sammy Hagar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Sammy Hagar, Dolly Parton, Lead Artimus Pyle's Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Album Guests- Willie Nelson- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II box set
Bad Wolves Unleash 'Die About It' Video
Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With 'This Is Home'
Premiere: Ryan Terrigno's 'Supernova'
Diamond Dogs Release New Album 'About The Hardest Nut to Crack'
Within Temptation Stream 'Ritual' Single
Until I Wake Deliver 'Fool's Paradise' Video
Singled Out: Vera Bloom's Eyes On You