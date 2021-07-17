Until I Wake Celebrate Relapse Deal With 'Nightmares' Video

Buffalo rockers Until I Wake have released a brand new music video for their single "Nightmares", to celebrate the news that they have inked a deal with Relapse Records.

Vocalist Cody Johnson had this to say about the new track, "'Nightmares' is the bridge between our self-titled EP and our upcoming album. It's just a little taste of the direction in which Until I Wake is headed, and the video ties into previous ones we've done.

"We are extremely honored and excited to be a part of the Fearless Records family and can't wait to see what the future has in store." Watch the video below:

