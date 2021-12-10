Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover

Mariah Carey's hit holiday song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has just received a hard rock makeover courtesy of the Buffalo band Until I Wake (Fearless Records).

Vocalist Cody Johnson had this to say about the cover, "We wanted to take what is probably the most well-known, overplayed, and cheerful Christmas song, and twist it into something a little more dark and sinister-sounding.

"We wanted to give fans a break from hearing that version of the song and give them the option to play our version at family parties this holiday season." Check it out below:

