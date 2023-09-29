Within Temptation Stream 'Ritual' Single

(Atom Splitter) Dutch metallers Within Temptation have released their brand-new single "Ritual" today. The song is the focus track of their upcoming eighth studio album Bleed Out, on October 20.

Reflecting the tumultuous state of the world, for their newest record the band have drawn inspiration from events such as the murder of Mahsa Amini in Iran and the war in Ukraine. But that isn't to say that there's no light to the heavy shade on Bleed Out.

Sharon den Adel explains that the song "is one of the kinkiest songs the band have ever written and is fully inspired by From Dusk Till Dawn." She is referring to the iconic movie by Quentin Tarantino about a seemingly normal road trip turning into a vampire slayer party. "It's a fun track about seduction," she explains. "It's about the lady taking power in a male dominated world and taking her own initiative."

