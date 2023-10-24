Within Temptation Deliver Horror 'Ritual' Video

(Atom Splitter) Within Temptation follow the release last week of their brand-new studio album Bleed Out with a provocative, zombie-vampire-gore-fest-splatter-horror video for their current single "Ritual," just in time for Halloween.

Brutal and brilliantly comedic, whilst calling to mind the work of legendary animator Ralph Bakshi and the Rotoscope school of animation, the video for "Ritual" calls out the behaviour of male sexual predators in the workplace, the street, the sports field, and more. What if women behaved as agressively as the men who seek to take advantage of them, and what if they fought back to exact a terrible revenge?

Singer Sharon den Adel says, "'Ritual' is a sexual song, about seduction and a woman taking power in a male-dominated world. It was inspired by watching Tarantino's movie From Dusk Til Dawn and is a light-hearted moment in our album, which focuses mainly on the political and repressive issues in the world. We have always wanted to do a horror-style video for Halloween, and this song gave us the perfect chance to do that, using AI-technology to create something truly awe-inspiring. But it also addresses some of the recent news-stories of men behaving badly and imagines what would happen if a bad-ass woman fought back in the most terrible way. So get ready for blood, violence, fangs, and humor. Happy Halloween to you all!"

The album Bleed Out has been released to worldwide acclaim, showcasing Within Temptation at the very forefront of contemporary metal, and unafraid to take a social and political stand on many of the issues in the world today. As epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken, Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music. Watch the NSFW video here.

