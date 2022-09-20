Iron Maiden Recruit Within Temptation For Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden have recruited Within Temptation for the latest collaboration for their Legacy of the Beast free-to-play mobile game, which premiered on Monday night (September 19th)
So far this year the game has featured collaborations with Disturbed, Powerwolf, Arch Enemy, Five Finger Death Punch and now touring partners, Within Temptation, who will be joining Iron Maiden on the second leg of their US tour in October 2022.
Cosa Nosta sent over these details: "This exciting collaboration has culminated in a dungeon event called 'The Purge' inspired by Within Temptation's 2020 single of the same name and a newly created character, Genesis. In this new storyline, Genesis teams up with the Different World iteration of Eddie - who was inspired by the lyrics, themes and imagery of Iron Maiden's 2006 track 'Different World' and the subsequent music video. This week-long event will take fans and players on a journey with Different World Eddie and Genesis, who's now been woven into the Legacy of the Beast lore, as mother of the Different World.
"Genesis has remained in isolation for thousands of years and through a network of caretakers- she has recently become aware of the instability that has overtaken her home. Now she sets off to find the root of the issue. Now Genesis, moving towards a stronghold of the Different World Machine God, runs into Different World Eddie - a shard of the Eternal who has adopted the Different World philosophy. Together will they breach the Machine God's forces and stamp out a small part of the hivemind's plan?" Play the game here and watch a video of the premiere below:
