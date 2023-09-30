Def Leppard Reveal 'Take What You Want' Live Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a new live video of the "Diamond Star Halos" track "Take What You Want." The group's performance of the second single from the 2022 studio album was captured while on the road on a world tour with Motley Crue.
"Diamond Star Halos" was recorded simultaneously in three different countries during the pandemic, with Joe Elliott in Ireland, Rick Savage in England, and Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen in the United States.
The 15 track album mixes the group's classic sound while giving a nod to influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, among others; the title itself references T. Rex's "Bang a Gong (Get It On)."
"Diamond Star Halos" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 last year.
Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume the tour with a series of dates in Japan and Australia this November. Watch the new live video for "Take What You Want" here.
