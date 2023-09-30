Five Finger Death Punch's Andy James Unveils Signature .C. Rich Guitar

(SRO) B.C. Rich just released British virtuoso, Five Finger Death Punch lead guitarist Andy James' signature guitar. The guitar is based on the highly successful B.C. Rich Assassin model but features a Pitchfork headstock, a low-profile C-shaped satin neck optimized for speed, and heel-less neck-through construction. It is available in 6, 7, and 8-string versions and comes in three colors: satin black, satin white, and translucent green. The guitar is available at BCRich.com and authorized B.C. Rich dealers.

Andy James began playing guitar at the age of 12. He is known to fans for his critically acclaimed solo records and his previous tenure with Fields of the Nephilim, among others. He joined Five Finger Death Punch in 2020 during the band's European Arena Tour and appears on their latest album titled Afterlife.

Five Finger Death Punch is currently touring stadiums across North America, Mexico and Europe with Metallica on their M72 World Tour throughout the end of 2024. 5FDP are also known to frequently headline arenas and the biggest festivals around the world. The band has amassed over 11 billion streams globally, 15 #1 singles and 25 Top Ten hits. 5FDP has released nine studio albums, seven of which have reached Gold or Platinum status. Their most current album, Afterlife features three #1 hits alone and also broke the record for most #1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart. The band is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades from around the world, including the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them. The band has raised millions of dollars in support of veterans, first responders and numerous other charitable organizations over the years.

