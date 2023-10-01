Sleeping With Sirens Stream 'Complete Collapse (Deluxe)'

(CN) Sleeping With Sirens has unleashed their latest offering 'Complete Collapse (Deluxe)' via Sumerian Records. 'Complete Collapse (Deluxe)' includes brand new, never before heard acoustic interpretations of "Let You Down", "Us", and "Be Happy" in this expanded edition.

In celebration of today's release, the band has shared their explosive new single "Don't Let The Party Die" (produced by Tyler Smyth) along with the accompanying official music video and limited edition merch. When asked about the new track, vocalist Kellin Quinn shared:

"'Don't Let The Party Die' is about our nature as human beings- our greed, our ego, and our inability to stop. It's very much open to interpretation, but I think it's clear that if we continue to just keep the wheel spinning it will cost us dearly. Tyler Smyth is a legend of a producer and really helped bring this song to life! We really hope you love our new single and the deluxe version of 'Complete Collapse'! We really enjoyed this era of Sleeping With Sirens and are super appreciative of you, your love and support!"

