Sleeping With Sirens Announce New Tour Dates

Tour poster

(Cosa Nostra) Sleeping With Sirens have announced a new brief summer tour that will feature Dead American and TX2 as support.

Fresh off the heels of their completely sold-out Family Tree Tour, this new trek begins at the California Is For Lovers Festival in Orange County, CA on Saturday, August 26.

Pre-sales are available now, with tickets and VIP to go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 am local time. See the dates below:

August 26 - Orange County, CA @ California Is For Lovers Fest

August 29 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

August 30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

September 1 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

September 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Related Stories

The Used Recruit Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American For Fall Tour

Callisto 'Fake It' With Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Family Tree Tour

Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour Dates

More Sleeping With Sirens News