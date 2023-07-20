Sleeping With Sirens Announce New Tour Dates

(Cosa Nostra) Sleeping With Sirens have announced a new brief summer tour that will feature Dead American and TX2 as support.
Fresh off the heels of their completely sold-out Family Tree Tour, this new trek begins at the California Is For Lovers Festival in Orange County, CA on Saturday, August 26.
Pre-sales are available now, with tickets and VIP to go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 am local time. See the dates below:
August 26 - Orange County, CA @ California Is For Lovers Fest
August 29 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
August 30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
September 1 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin
September 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
