Sleeping With Sirens To Play 'Let's Cheers To This' In Full On 2024 Tour

(Big Picture Media) Ahead of their performance at When We Were Young 2024, Sleeping With Sirens have announced a tour in celebration of their second studio album, Let's Cheers To This, featuring a full album playthrough every night.

Joined by special guests Holding Absence, the tour will be making stops throughout the United States, kicking off in Minneapolis, MN, on September 21 and visiting Columbus, Richmond, Orlando, San Antonio, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping up at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, NV, on October 20.

Sleeping With Sirens will also be offering a Pre-Show VIP Experience on the Let's Cheers To This Tour. Package includes one ticket, acoustic performance, and a photo and meet and greet with Sleeping With Sirens.

"This is the record that really changed everything for this band," shares vocalist Kellin Quinn on the tour. "Couldn't be more excited to explore these songs again and relive the memories! #letscheerstothis"

Alongside the tour announcement, Sleeping With Sirens have announced a reissue of Let's Cheers To This, due out April 12 via Rise Records. Originally released in May 2011, Let's Cheers To This features singles "Do It Now Remember It Later", "Fire", "A Trophy Father's Trophy Son", and "If You Can't Hang", which is certified Platinum in the United States and peaked at #23 on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales Chart. The album was certified Gold in the United States in 2023 and peaked at #5 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, #13 on Billboard's Independent Albums Chart, #21 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart, and #72 on the Billboard 200.

Let's Cheers To This Tour Dates

September 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

September 24 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

September 25 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

September 27 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

September 28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 30 - Richmond, VA - The National

October 1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 2 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

October 4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

October 5 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes EVENT CENTER

October 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

October 9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

October 11 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

October 12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

October 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

October 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

October 17 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

* Festival Date

