Brujeria Crossing The Pond Next Year For Esto Es Brujeria Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Having just released their lethal new studio album Esto Es Brujeria, Mexican death grind legends Brujeria are pleased to announce that they will bring their murderous rampage to the UK's shores next year.

The band have announced their 'Esto Es Brujeria - UK & Ireland Tour 2024'. El Patron Juan Brujo states: "Llevo la Raza para la gran Isla UK! Ahi nos vemos cabrones!"



The mafiosos will present some of their new songs live in the flesh each night, showcasing tracks like 'Mochado', 'Bruja Encabronada' and 'El Patron Del Reventon'.



Tickets will go on-sale Wednesday 4th October @ 10am BST. See the dates below:

BRUJERIA

ESTO ES BRUJERIA UK & IRELAND TOUR 2024

24.05 - UK Colchester - Arts Centre

25.05 - UK Leicester - Uprising Festival

26.05 - UK Manchester - Rebellion

28.05 - UK Glasgow - Slay

29.05 - UK Belfast - Limelight 2

30.05 - IRE Dublin - Grand Social

31.05 - UK Swansea - Sin City

01.06 - UK London - Underworld

02.06 - UK Brighton - The Arch

