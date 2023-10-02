.

Brujeria Crossing The Pond Next Year For Esto Es Brujeria Tour

10-02-2023

(Nuclear Blast) Having just released their lethal new studio album Esto Es Brujeria, Mexican death grind legends Brujeria are pleased to announce that they will bring their murderous rampage to the UK's shores next year.

The band have announced their 'Esto Es Brujeria - UK & Ireland Tour 2024'. El Patron Juan Brujo states: "Llevo la Raza para la gran Isla UK! Ahi nos vemos cabrones!"


The mafiosos will present some of their new songs live in the flesh each night, showcasing tracks like 'Mochado', 'Bruja Encabronada' and 'El Patron Del Reventon'.


Tickets will go on-sale Wednesday 4th October @ 10am BST. See the dates below:

BRUJERIA
ESTO ES BRUJERIA UK & IRELAND TOUR 2024
24.05 - UK Colchester - Arts Centre
25.05 - UK Leicester - Uprising Festival
26.05 - UK Manchester - Rebellion
28.05 - UK Glasgow - Slay
29.05 - UK Belfast - Limelight 2
30.05 - IRE Dublin - Grand Social
31.05 - UK Swansea - Sin City
01.06 - UK London - Underworld
02.06 - UK Brighton - The Arch

