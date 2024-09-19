.

Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack

09-18-2024
Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack

Brujeria frontman and founding member John Lepe, stage name Juan Brujo, died on Wednesday (September 28th) after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, the band revealed via social media. He was 61.

The group shared the sad news with fans with the following Facebook message,: "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today.

"Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current 'Mexorcista' tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning.

"His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support."

Related Stories
Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack

Brujeria's Ciriaco 'Pinche Peach' Quezada Dead At 57

Brujeria Crossing The Pond Next Year For Esto Es Brujeria Tour

Brujeria Unleash 'Bruja Encabronada' Video

News > Brujeria

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack- The Eagles Tribute Their 'Brother' J.D. Souther- Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more

Reviews

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack

Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return For 40th Anniversary

The Eagles Tribute Their 'Brother' J.D. Souther

Extreme Share 'Save Me' Video

A Place To Bury Strangers Share 'Bad Idea' With New Video

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Pump' Anniversary

Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'

Rolling Stones Announce Special Anniversary Vinyl