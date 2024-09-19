Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack

Brujeria frontman and founding member John Lepe, stage name Juan Brujo, died on Wednesday (September 28th) after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, the band revealed via social media. He was 61.
The group shared the sad news with fans with the following Facebook message,: "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today.
"Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current 'Mexorcista' tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning.
"His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support."
