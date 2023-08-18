Brujeria Unleash 'Bruja Encabronada' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Mexican death grind band Brujeria put the world of cartels and ritualistic murder on wax with a brutal power equivalent to when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. On September 15th, the band will unleash their fifth full-length album Esto Es Brujeria onto the world via Nuclear Blast Records.

'Bruja Encabronada' is the second single to be released from the upcoming album. Watch the music video which includes live footage taken by Roel Verscheure (GRIMM Gent) and Emerik Siimessalmi.

Esto Es Brujeria was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna's in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. Production of the record was handled by the band while engineering was a joint effort between Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas, and Miguel Seco. The mixing and mastering of the album was completed by Seba Puente who was also a part of the engineering team. The album artwork was created by Gary Ronaldson. Esto Es Brujeria saw the return of their metal mascot Coco Loco who is emblazoned on the ferocious cover.

