Brujeria's Ciriaco 'Pinche Peach' Quezada Dead At 57

Brujeria have shared the sad news via social media that frontman Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada has died from serious heart complications. He was 57 years old.

The band shared via Facebook on Thursday (July 18th), "I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news.

This news hurts more then anything else Ive ever announced here before... Pinche Peach of Brujeria passed away last night from serious heart complications. Ciriaco Quezada (Pinche Peach) Nov 24, 1966 to July 17, 2024

"As a long term member of Brujeria he was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the 'star' of all our song videos. Videos like 'La Migra' to 'El Patron del Reventon'.

"The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin.."

