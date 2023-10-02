Haley Covers Sleatter-Kinney's 'Good Things'

(Noisy Ghost) Minneapolis singer-songwriter HALEY released a slowed-down cover of Sleatter-Kinney's "Good Things" as the new single from her upcoming LP for Graveface Records.
She says of her version, "This is one of my favorite Sleater-Kinney songs, which I have listened to since I was a teenager. I wanted to record a version of it that got to the ache of a tough relationship when things are sour but you still love someone very much.
"Sparse, open, and sentimental, it could not be more different than the original, but I hope the message remains the same, nice and emo." Her new album, "Hunca Munca" will be released on October 13th. Stream the new cover below:
