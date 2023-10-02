LCD Soundsystem Announce 2023 Residency

(NLM) Following sold out residencies at Brooklyn Steel in 2021 and 2022, LCD Soundsystem has announced its return with an update: The band's 2023 NYC residency will consist of 12 shows-four nights each at three venues across three boroughs.

This year's LCD Soundsystem residency will begin with the band's 60th show at Brooklyn Steel on November 16, continuing with three more shows at that venue November 17-19 before moving to NYC's Terminal 5 November 28-December 1 and concluding with a December 7-10 run at Knockdown Center in Queens.

Tickets for all 12 shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Visit youarehere.bowerypresents.com for pre-sale details and further information.

American Express Card Members have access to presale tickets for every date of the LCD Soundsystem 2023 NYC residency before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET for an exclusive 24-hour window. Additionally, Card Members and their guests can enjoy an exclusive bar benefit** and more at the Card Member Only shows on November 19 and 30, and December 7.

LCD Soundsystem 2023 NYC residency dates are as follows:

November 16 - Brooklyn NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 17 - Brooklyn NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 18 - Brooklyn NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 19 - Brooklyn NY - Brooklyn Steel *

November 28 - New York NY - Terminal 5

November 29 - New York NY - Terminal 5

November 30 - New York NY - Terminal 5 *

December 1 - New York NY - Terminal 5

December 7 - Queens NY - Knockdown Center *

December 8 - Queens NY - Knockdown Center

December 9 - Queens NY - Knockdown Center

December 10 - Queens NY - Knockdown Center

* Amex Card Member Only shows

** Must be 21 and over to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.

