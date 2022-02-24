LCD Soundsystem Plan Two Spring Residencies

LCD Soundsystem has announced that they will be playing two separate residencies this spring which will be the group's first live shows of 2022.
The band is set to perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on March 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st, and then they will play four shows at Boston's newest venue Roadrunner on April 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th.
Tickets for all 8 shows will go on-sale to the general public this Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET via AXS.com, the official ticket outlet for both Franklin Music Hall and Roadrunner. Fan presales will begin Thursday, February 24 at 10 a.m. ET.
The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special Coming This Week
LCD Soundsystem Returning With Brooklyn Steel Residency
The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin