LCD Soundsystem Plan Two Spring Residencies

Residencies poster

LCD Soundsystem has announced that they will be playing two separate residencies this spring which will be the group's first live shows of 2022.

The band is set to perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on March 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st, and then they will play four shows at Boston's newest venue Roadrunner on April 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th.

Tickets for all 8 shows will go on-sale to the general public this Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET via AXS.com, the official ticket outlet for both Franklin Music Hall and Roadrunner. Fan presales will begin Thursday, February 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

