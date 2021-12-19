The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special Coming This Week

Promo for the special

(Nasty Little Man) Amazon Music have shared a trailer for The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, an innovative virtual event that will be streaming this coming Wednesday (December 22nd).

We were sent the following details: Comedian, actor, and writer Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) will direct and star in the special, which also features a star-studded cast including Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla portraying the band in a '90s-inspired sitcom titled All My Friends. Amazon Music invites fans around the world to watch on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video beginning at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on December 22.

Named for the 2007 LCD anthem, the All My Friends sitcom is set inside a fictional home shared by all of the members of LCD Soundsystem, with Eric Wareheim playing the band's fearless leader, James Murphy. The cast also includes actors Christine Ko as Nancy Whang (vocals and keyboards), Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney (drums), Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synth), Jon Daly as Tyler Pope (bass), Rex Lee as Brian Graf (LCD Soundsystem's manager), Luenell as the band's tour manager, and Eric's puppet as Korey Richey (synth). After the sitcom opens the show, the real LCD Soundsystem will take the stage to perform a career-spanning set-capped off with a special rendition of the band's 2015 single, "Christmas Will Break Your Heart," performed live for the first time ever.

"I've already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom-the HIGHEST form of art," said Eric Wareheim. "We've been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we're unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays-provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can't believe Amazon Music is letting us do this."

"I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this," said James Murphy. "At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet." Watch the trailer below:

