LCD Soundsystem Announce Los Angeles Residency

(NLM) LCD Soundsystem will bring its legendary residency experience back to Los Angeles for the first time in seven years, with an eight-date run to take place four nights each at two venues: October 31 through November 3 at Shrine Expo Hall, and November 7 through 10 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The newly announced shows mark the first LCD Soundsystem Los Angeles residency since the band's five-night engagement at the Hollywood Palladium in 2017.

The return of the LCD Soundsystem residency to Los Angeles expands a 2024 itinerary that has included a trio of shows in Mexico, a headlining set at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, shows in select US cities including Bend, OR and Minneapolis, as well as four-night stands at Seattle's Paramount Theatre and Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Prior to the Los Angeles residency, LCD Soundsystem will head overseas for a series of dates beginning June 26 at Malahide Castle in Dublin and making stops throughout the UK and Europe, before concluding September 1 at Forwards in Bristol UK.

Tickets for the eight new Los Angeles shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 7th at 10am PT. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 4th at 10am PT through Thursday, June 6th at 10pm PT. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 5th at 10am PT.

LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri.

