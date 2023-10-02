Linkin Park Lost Demos Lead Warner Records Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

(Warner) Remaining a proud official sponsor of Record Store Day, Warner Records excitedly presents four exclusive vinyl drops for Black Friday 2023 (November 24th). These include brand new, RSD exclusive vinyl releases from Linkin Park, Billy Strings, ILLENIUM, and The Flaming Lips. They will be available in independent record stores around the world.

Our Warner Records and related labels releases are as follows: Linkin Park - LOST DEMOS: Translucent Sea Blue vinyl. Limited to 20,500 copies worldwide (10,000 copies in North America).

Linkin Park opened their vaults from the sessions for 2003's epic Meteora and curated what would become LOST DEMOS. This 14-track compilation comprises previously unreleased songs in addition to demos. It already spawned a major hit in the form of the 2023 #1 alternative smash single "Lost." Earlier this year, LOST DEMOS arrived on CD as part of the limited edition Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, but it has never seen a proper vinyl release-until now. The new RSD exclusive consists of 14 tracks in total.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

1. Lost

2. Fighting Myself

3. More The Victim

4. Massive

5. Healing Foot

6. A6 (Meteora | 20 Demo)

7. Cuidado (Lying From You Demo)

Side B:

1. Husky (Hit The Floor Demo)

2. Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo)

3. Faint (Meteora | 20 Demo)

4. Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo)

5. Shifter (From The Inside Demo)

6. Wesside

7. Resolution

Billy Strings - California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson): Green Vinyl. Limited to 5,000 copies in North America.

On April 28 2023, Billy Strings unveiled his acclaimed new single "California Sober" featuring legendary artist Willie Nelson. Only a day later, the duo debuted the song live at the Hollywood Bowl for Willie's 90th Birthday Concert. Now, fans will be able to listen to "California Sober" on limited edition green vinyl. This exclusive RSD release also boasts Billy's rendition of "Whiskey River" from Willie's big birthday celebration at the Bowl.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

1. California Sober (feat. Willie Nelson)

2. Whiskey River (Live From Hollywood Bowl - April 29, 2023)

Side B:

- Etching

ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers (Deluxe): 2 LP set, Orange Translucent vinyl. Limited to 3,000 copies in North America.

Multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, producer/DJ, and instrumentalist ILLENIUM once again uplifted electronic music to another stratosphere with his blockbuster fourth full-length album, Fallen Embers (Deluxe), in 2021. Integrating electronic, alternative, dubstep, rock, indie, and more, it has generated billions of streams, toppled charts, and soundtracked sold out arenas on tour. This new RSD exclusive double-LP of Fallen Embers notably marks the album's first-ever physical release and its vinyl debut.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

1. Blame Myself (feat. Tori Kelly)

2. Heavenly Side (feat. Matt Maeson)

3. Fragments (feat. Natalie Taylor)

4. Sideways (feat. Valerie Broussard & Nurko)

5. First Time (feat. iann dior)

Side B:

1. U & Me (feat. Sasha Sloan)

2. Nightlight (feat. Annika Wells)

3. Hearts on Fire (feat. Dabin & Lights)

4. Lay It Down (feat. Krewella & SLANDER)

5. Losing Patience (feat. nothing,nowhere.)

Side C:

1. In My Mind (feat. Excision & HALIENE)

2. Paper Thin (feat. Tom DeLonge, Angels & Airwaves)

3. Crazy Times (feat. Said The Sky & Rock Mafia)

4. Brave Soul (feat. Emma Grace)

Side D:

1. Wouldn't Change A Thing (feat. Thirty Seconds To Mars)

2. Blame Myself (feat. Tori Kelly) [ILLENIUM & Virtual Riot Remix]

3. Hurts Like This (feat. Banners)

4. Superhero (feat. William Black & Alna)

5. I See You (feat. Said The Sky)

The Flaming Lips - Live At The Paradise Lounge, Boston Oct. 27, 2002: Pink Vinyl. Limited to 6,500 copies worldwide (4,500 copies in North America).

In 2002, The Flaming Lips first shared their 10th studio album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Nothing would ever be the same as the record left an indelible imprint on rock, pop, and electronic music as arguably the group's signature masterpiece to date. Two decades later, they assembled a popular 20th anniversary box set of the album, which included a CD of their thrilling 2002 performance at the historic Paradise Lounge in Boston, MA. The intimate 40-mintue set saw the band ignite "Do You Realize??" and "Fight Test" in addition to covers of Pink Floyd's "Lucifer Sam" and Beck's "The Golden Age" This RSD special features the band's live performance at Paradise Lounge on limited-edition vinyl for the first time ever.

Tracklisting:

1. Introduction

2. The Golden Age

3. Wayne Intro 1

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Wayne Intro 2

6. Do You Realize??

7. Wayne Intro 3

8. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

9. Wayne Intro 4

10. Fight Test Intro

11. Fight Test

