The Cruelty Officially Debut With 'Hand In Hand'

(Earshot) Bay Area emo / post-hardcore outfit The Cruelty have released their debut single "Hand In Hand". The Cruelty is an eclectic emotional post-hardcore outfit hailing from the Bay Area, CA.
Taking influence from a myriad of 2000's rock bands, you'll find snippets of At The Drive In, Armor For Sleep, Mineral, and Pianos Become The Teeth weaved throughout their debut single, "Hand In Hand."
While the band has released a fodder-fit demo to date, over the last year they have buckled down to hone their sound and identity - "Hand In Hand" being the first example of that work. With the new single set for release on September 30, 23, the band hopes to play live in support of the new track as well as get back into the studio to finish a full record to be released in 2024.
Co-vocalist/bassist Jeff Wright says, "Hand In Hand is a direct observation from a darker time in (bandmate) Cody's life - shrouded in possibly one too many visits to the local dive bar. Written from watching a houseless person from afar while they had a breakdown - they quite literally dropped a Safeway cake on the hot pavement and ate it off the ground. After seeing that go down and meeting them, it was a reminder that when all things seem lost, sometimes all it takes is someone to lend a hand and guide you out of the dark."
