TSOL's Greg Kuehn Shares 'Medicine Man' Video

(Earshot) Greg Kuehn, (TSOL keyboardist and prolific composer) is releasing "Medicine Man" the first single off his upcoming EP on DC-Jam Records. "Medicine Man" is a song about recovery and mental illness, a subject close to Greg's heart. He has been in recovery for nearly 30 years.

The video for the track dives deep into the unfolding gritty tales of addicts battling their demons, the elusive "Medicine Man" who deals in temptation, and the dynamic artist, Greg Kuehn.

As their stories interlace, the video paints a vivid picture of the harrowing struggles against addiction. Every scene is meticulously crafted to echo the song's profound emotions and rich narrative.

With its intense imagery and raw energy, this music video doesn't just tell a story; it offers an immersive, heart-rending experience. Join us on this unforgettable journey through darkness and hope.

Kuehn, originally a classical pianist, shifted to punk in Orange County, joining punk icons T.S.O.L. and producing the acclaimed "Beneath the Shadows" album. He later collaborated with artists like Bob Dylan, The Church, Berlin, and Megan Mullally, and performs occasionally with LA punk band X, stepping in for the late Ray Manzarek of The Doors.

Kuehn began in film contributing to the score of the cult favorite, "Repo Man," and has since scored numerous films like "Confessions of a Superhero" and "Go North", the new TSOL doc "Ignore Heroes" and the upcoming "N Men" skate documentary. His scores have graced festivals like Tribeca, Toronto, and SXSW. On the TV front, he's crafted music for shows like "CNN Heroes" HBO's Rock And Roll Hall of Fame show, Chris Rock's "Selective Outrage" on Netflix, and hundreds of commercials for top brands through his LA-based studio, Peligro Music and Sound.

Related Stories

More Greg Kuehn News