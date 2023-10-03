Fate Expand Classic Albums For Reissue

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to present the reissues of three classic albums from Fate. 'If Not For the Devil', 'Ghosts from the Past', and 'V' are all being made available digitally globally on December 1, 2023. The first single from these releases, "Butterfly," is out today, accompanied by a lyric video.

The band says, "We are very happy to be working with Frontiers Music and are excited for these upcoming reissues. We are very proud of all three albums and are looking forward to having the fans, old and new alike, discover (or rediscover) our previous work."

Following the release of their album 'Scratch'n Sniff' in 1990, Danish band FATE did several tours, both their own and with fellow countrymen, Pretty Maids. When guitarist Mattias Eklundh parted ways to focus on a solo career, he was replaced by local talent Soren Hoff, with whom the band recorded a couple of demos and did some gigs. This was 1993 and was the last we heard from FATE for quite awhile.

The years went by, but Scandinavian rock fans did not forget about them. Eleven years after their demise, the guys got an offer to play at the Deep Impact Festival in Munich, Germany and they took that chance to make a comeback!

Per Johansson (v), Peter Steincke (b), Soren Hoff (g) and temporary drummer Rasmus Duedahl made the trip to Munich and were met with great approval. Following this gig, the german indie label MTM Music rereleased two of FATE's albums: the classic 'A Matter Of Attitude' in July 2004, followed by the above-mentioned 'Scratch'n Sniff' in March of the next year.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected response to the reissues, FATE decided to give it another shot and welcomed Mikael Kvist (from Swedish prog metal band Elsesphere) as their new drummer. 'V' was recorded and produced (by Tommy Hansen, who also did 'Scratch'n Sniff') and was greeted as the perfect follow-up for the band's fourth album, despite the gap of 16 years. All eleven songs are catchy tunes, characterized by strong hooks and the incredible voice of Per Johansson (also previously known as Per Henriksen), so reminiscent of Jorn Lande.

'V' was followed by 'Ghosts From the Past' (2011) and 'If Not For the Devil' (2013) solidifying the return of one of Copenhagen's favorite heavy metal sons.

The reissues come with a total of four unreleased bonus tracks!

'If Not For the Devil' Track List:

1. Reaping

2. If Not For the Devil

3. Bridges are Burning

4. Feel Like Making Love

5. Gambler

6. Hard to Say Goodbye

7. Made of Stone

8. Man Against the Wall

9. My World

10. Turn Back Time

11. Taught To Kill

12. Gimme All Your Love

13. Chasing The Dragon (Bonus track)

'Ghosts From the Past' Track List:

1. Children of the Night

2. Miracle

3. Seeds of Terror

4. Fear of the Stranger

5. At the End of the Day

6. All That I Want

7. Follow Your Heart

8. Daddy's Girl

9. Moving On

10. Murder

11. The Last Time

12. I Believe In Rock'n'Roll

13. The Other Side

14. All I Wanna Do (Bonus Track)

'V' Track List:

1. Butterfly

2. Heaven's Crying Too

3. Everything About You

4. Ecstasy

5. Nobody Loves You the Way I Do

6. Burned Child

7. I'll Get By

8. Life

9. Fate

10. Memories Won't Die

11. Toxic

12. Sweet Angel (bonus track)

13. Bleed (bonus track)

Related Stories

Escape The Fate Stream New Album 'Out Of The Shadows'

Escape The Fate Announce Out Of The Shadows Tour

Fates Warning's Ray Alder 'Waiting For Some Sun' In New Video

Fates Warning Vocalist Ray Alder Announces New Solo Album

More Fate News