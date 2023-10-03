Gwar Announce Scumdogs XXX Live Screenings

(Freeman) In 2020 most humans were huddled in their homes, afraid to go outside and get the pangolin flu, but your Lords and Masters GWAR braved the pandemic to reunite with their Scumdog brethren for an evening of pure shock rock madness-"Scumdogs XXX Live." The show, which was billed as a "once in a lifetime" pay per view event, was filmed in an empty crack house in Richmond, VA and featured the return of beloved GWAR characters Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo.

In celebration of the third anniversary of this bloodbath, the intergalactic superstars of GWAR are pleased to announce three special screenings of "Scumdogs XXX Live." The screenings will take place on November 9th and band members will be in the live chat for each showing. Your ticket gives you access to any or all of the screenings. The first will be at 9am ET/11pm in Sydney for all the Australian bohabs. The second will be at Noon ET/5pm in London/6pm in Berlin for all of our European bohabs. The third showing will be at 9pm ET/6pm PT for all our North and South American bohabs. Tickets are only $1 here.

GWAR Returns to the road on the "Age of Imbeciles" Tour October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH. The tour features support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Age of Imbeciles Tour

10/11 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*

10/12 S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*

10/13 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square*

10/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb*

10/15 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre*

10/17 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix*

10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/19 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/20 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

10/21 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/22 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/24 Richmond, VA @ The National

10/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

10/28 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/30 Orlando, FL @The Beacham

10/31 - 11/4 Lamb of God's Headbangers Boat - Sold Out

11/5 San Mateo Otzacatipan, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival

*No X-Cops

#No Negative Approach

