Gwar Announce Scumdogs XXX Live Screenings

(Freeman) In 2020 most humans were huddled in their homes, afraid to go outside and get the pangolin flu, but your Lords and Masters GWAR braved the pandemic to reunite with their Scumdog brethren for an evening of pure shock rock madness-"Scumdogs XXX Live." The show, which was billed as a "once in a lifetime" pay per view event, was filmed in an empty crack house in Richmond, VA and featured the return of beloved GWAR characters Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo.
In celebration of the third anniversary of this bloodbath, the intergalactic superstars of GWAR are pleased to announce three special screenings of "Scumdogs XXX Live." The screenings will take place on November 9th and band members will be in the live chat for each showing. Your ticket gives you access to any or all of the screenings. The first will be at 9am ET/11pm in Sydney for all the Australian bohabs. The second will be at Noon ET/5pm in London/6pm in Berlin for all of our European bohabs. The third showing will be at 9pm ET/6pm PT for all our North and South American bohabs. Tickets are only $1 here.
GWAR Returns to the road on the "Age of Imbeciles" Tour October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH. The tour features support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Age of Imbeciles Tour
10/11 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*
10/12 S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*
10/13 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square*
10/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb*
10/15 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre*
10/17 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix*
10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/19 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/20 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
10/21 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/22 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/24 Richmond, VA @ The National
10/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza
10/28 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/30 Orlando, FL @The Beacham
10/31 - 11/4 Lamb of God's Headbangers Boat - Sold Out
11/5 San Mateo Otzacatipan, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival
*No X-Cops
#No Negative Approach
GWAR Release Last Recording From Oderus Urungus 'Tammy, The Swine Queen'
GWAR Announce Age of Imbeciles Tour
GWAR Destroys NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series
Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer- Staind Tops Rock Chart- The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn'- KISS- more
Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing at All Stadium Tour- Rush Legend Geddy Lee Announces My Effin' Life In Conversation Tour- more
Morgan Evans Shares Recap of Blockbuster Australian Tour- Thomas Rhett Wraps Up HOME TEAM 23 Tour In Nashville- more
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer
Rolling Stones' Classic 'Mother's Little Helper' Given Punk Makeover
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Livestreaming Tonight's Concert
Steely Dan's 'Gaucho' Returning To Vinyl
Mondo Generator Unleash 'Rubber Room'
The Hu Get Animated For 'Sell The World' Video
Little Feat Highwire Act In St. Louis Coming To Blu-Ray
Gwar Announce Scumdogs XXX Live Screenings