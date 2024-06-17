Gwar Announce The Stoned Age Tour

(Freeman) Gwar will embark on "The Stoned Age Tour" this fall in support of their most recent album 'The New Dark Ages.' The tour features support from Black Metal royalty Dark Funeral and hardcore noise machine Squid Pisser along with Cancer Bats picking up select dates.
The aliens will start wreaking havoc on October 17th in Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues and then wrap up the tour on November 20 in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl.
Vocalist Blothar the Berserker comments: "Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?"
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM local time. Pre-sales begin tomorrow Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM local time.
GWAR 2024 'The Age of Entitlement' Tour
w/ Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ
Sep 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Sep 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
Sep 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sep 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sep 18 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
Sep 20 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
Festivals:
Sep 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest
Sep 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
GWAR 2024 'The Stoned Age' Tour
w/ Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser
*Cancer Bats replace Dark Funeral
Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Oct 18 - Tempe/Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater
Oct 19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
Oct 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Oct 23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
Oct 24 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Oct 29 - Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre
Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
Oct 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Nov 1 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
Nov 2 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Nov 3 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
Nov 5 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Nov 6 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Nov 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
Nov 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National*
Nov 10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*
Nov 11 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*
Nov 13 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Nov 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Nov 17 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Nov 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
