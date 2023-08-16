GWAR Announce Age of Imbeciles Tour

GWAR have extended their road work into the fall with the addition of their Age of Imbeciles Tour. Freeman sent over these details: The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this Fall.
The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30th in Orlando, FL. Presales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale date is Friday, August 17th at 10:00 AM local time.
Lead singer, The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the impending battle: "Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles."
Age of Imbeciles Tour
10/11 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*
10/12 S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*
10/13 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square*
10/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb*
10/15 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre*
10/16 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix#
10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/19 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/20 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
10/21 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/22 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/24 Richmond, VA @ The National
10/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza
10/28 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/30 Orlando, FL @The Beacham
*No X-Cops
#No Negative Approach
