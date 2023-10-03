The Haptics Take on Toxic Relations With 'Mouse'

Vancouver rockers The Haptics explores toxic relationships with their brand new single "Mouse," and accompanying music video. Collapse Agency sent over the following details:
"Mouse" is at heart a song about toxic relationships and the power plays that accompany them. It explores the topics of boundaries, consent, and commitment. It also posits a strong opinion that one should fight back against the bonds that hold, and break them. It's not just romantic relationships it describes - familial relationships can often have an edge to them that is difficult to maneuver as well.
There's a give and take that becomes second-nature to either party after a time. When you're committed to preserving the relationship, you have to work to control the anger that arises from time to time. This recognition of inner violence is a recurring theme in a few of our songs. It's our attempt to describe that wild feeling you feel: a sort of boundless energy and rage that makes you fly off the wall. Any kind of relationship involves power dynamics, some more pleasurable than others.
Mouse explores the what-ifs: what if you enjoy the toxicity? What if you dive into that anger? What if, in some way, you need that challenge in your life? This is our tribute to that feeling.
