Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers have announced their first annual holiday extravaganza, BLissmass, with the inaugural outing happening on Dec. 8 at Town Ballroom in Buffalo, N.Y.
Tickets for the special event, which also features openers It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven, and Spaced, are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 am eastern.
The band had this to say, "We are proud to announce BLissmass! Our 1st annual holiday show/festival! We couldn't be more excited to perform, host and welcome everyone to Buffalo in December once again. Being back on the road this year and talking to all of you, we realized how much this weekend means to everyone and it became a tradition that was dearly missed by many. This band had its first ever practice, songs written, and shows played, in Buffalo. This show is special to us, and it's special to the city.
"We will host a toy drive for Toys For Tots, a non-profit public charity that distributes toys to less fortunate children. We encourage attendees to donate a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a free gift at our merch table.
"We thank It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven, and Spaced for being part of this inaugural show, and we can't wait to kick this off and watch it grow for years to come."
Better Lover tour dates:
October 4 Brighton, UK Chalk
October 5 London, UK New Cross Inn SOLD OUT
October 6 London, UK The Dome SOLD OUT
October 7 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club (Early & Late Shows) SOLD OUT
October 14 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room SOLD OUT
October 15 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy SOLD OUT
October 16 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
December 8 Buffalo, NY BLissmass (Town Ballroom)
